Upcoming Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Rugged Smartphone Images Surface Online

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro rugged Smartphone is an upcoming device whose images have surfaced online. The device with the model number SM-G715F has leaked and like all the rugged smartphones even this device will be coming IP68 water resistance to a depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. Furthermore, it will be coming with US Military Standard MIL-STD 810G certification to withstand a fall of up to 1.2 meters and will be dust and shockproof.

The device will be coming with a Push to Talk button with the support for quick messages. From the image, we can see that the power button is placed on the left of the smartphone while the volume rockers are placed on the right. The front-facing camera can be seen placed on the left-top of the device but nothing about the specifications is confirmed as of now. The device is expected to be going for sale in Europe in early February this year.

According to rumored specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro rugged smartphone, it will be featuring a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD screen display. Under the hood, it will be powered with Exynos 9611 10nm processor coupled with Mali G72 GPU. Furthermore, it will be coming out of the box, with an Android 10 operating system with Samsung One UI 2.0.

There will be 4GB of RAM on the device while the internal storage is 64GB which can be extended up to 512GB via microSD card slot. It will be coming with 25MP main rear-facing camera with LED flash and a secondary 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, there is a 13MP front-facing camera and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. To power it there will be a 4020mAh removable battery. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

