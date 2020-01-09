New Realme 5i Smartphone Launched – Old Wine in a New Bottle?

Earlier this week, the Realme 5i smartphone was launched in Vietnam and today the device has been launched in India. Well, you might be wondering what exactly the title of this article means, but it’s a no brainer. This new device is just trimmed down variant of the Realme 5 smartphone that was announced in August 2019. Let us compare both these smartphones and check if there is any notable change in the latest phone compared to its predecessor.

Display:

Let us start with comparing the displays of both these handsets, the Realme 5 comes with a 6.5 inches 720 x 1600 pixels display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 giving a pixel density of 269 PPI. On the other hand, the new device also comes with a slightly bigger display of 6.52 inches.

The resolution of the Realme 5i smartphone is 720 x 1600 pixels with the same aspect ratio of 20:9 and pixel density of 269 PPI. Both the devices come with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen displays while the only notable difference is 0.02 inches in size along with a small difference in the screen-to-body ratio. The Realme 5 comes with 82.7 percent screen to body ratio while the latest device provides 83.2 percent.

Processor and OS

Both the smartphones run on the Android 9 Pie operating system with Colour OS 6 on top while both are powered with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 11nm processor with eight cores. The Realme 5 as well as Realme 5i will be available in 3GB + 32GB storage options and comes with a dedicated microSD card slot that can be used to extend the storage further up to a maximum of 256GB.

The GPU used on these phones is Adreno 610, so clearly both the smartphones are the same considering the Processor and Operating system.

Camera

If you look at the specifications, the major difference we could find was in the camera department. The older Realme 5 sports a 13MP camera sensor on the front for selfies while the latest Realme 5i comes with a smaller 8MP sensor on the front. Both the front cameras can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps. The main camera on both the devices comes with the same specs since Realme has provided them with a 12MP main camera with a 1/2.9 inch sensor and f/1.8 aperture.

There is a secondary 8MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture for Realme 5 and f/2.3 aperture size for Realme 5i. There are two 2MP cameras on both the phone, wherein one is a dedicated macro camera while the other is a depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. So, all in all, there isn’t any change on both the device for the rear camera section.

Battery and Others Features

The Realme 5 along with the Realme 5i comes powered with a Li-Po 5000mAh battery which is non-removable. They do not come with any fast charging technology but support charging up to 10W via micro USB 2.0 port.

The connectivity option includes Bluetooth v5.0 on both the phones and there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in a circular shape. Furthermore, both the smartphone are splash resistance and come with dual SIM connectivity with one the support for nano size SIM cards. Both phones do not come with the facial unlocking system and there is no infrared port also.

The Realme 5 measures 164.4 x 75.6 x 9.3 mm and weighs 198 grams and even the latest Realme 5i measures the same as its sibling but weighs 3 grams more. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ on the front for the Realme 5 while the version of the Corning Gorilla Glass used on the Realme 5i is not specified.

So considering the hardware as well as software, there isn’t much difference between the Realme 5 and Real 5i smartphones except the trimmed down selfie camera on the latest device. Considering the former was launched 4-5 months earlier and the later is a trimmed down variant of it. Even the recently launched Realme 5s comes with similar designs and specs except for subtle changes in the camera department.

This is a new smartphone from Realme adding another option in their portfolio to their consumers. Priced at Rs 8,999 the smartphone has been officially launched today in India. What do you this about this? Share your opinion by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.