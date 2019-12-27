OPPO Reno 3 & Reno 3 Pro Launched with 5G Support & Quad Rear Cameras in China

As teased earlier, OPPO has officially unveiled two new flagship smartphones under the Reno series called as OPPO Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro. Both the devices look similar in design but come with different internals. Along with these two new smartphones, the company also launched the Enco Free true wireless earbuds. All these three products will go on sale in China starting December 31st. Talking about the newly launched OPPO Reno 3 & Reno 3 Pro, both these smartphones come with a gradient finish curved glass body. While the OPPO Reno 3 sports waterdrop notch display on the front, the Reno 3 Pro sports punch-hole display with curved edges.

The OPPO Reno 3 Pro sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It also offers a 90Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood is the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform built on 7nm EUV process. It features Kryo 475 CPU and Adreno 620 GPU. The device will be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants. As seen on other flagship OPPO smartphones, there is no MicroSD card slot for storage expansion on this device. It is also the first OPPO smartphone to come with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out of the box.

The quad rear cameras on the Reno 3 Pro includes a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens. The punch-hole camera features a 32MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. While the device comes with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support, there is no 3.5mm audio jack. The device is backed by a 4,020mAh battery and supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. On the connectivity front, the OPPO Reno 3 Pro supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

It supports face unlock and includes a new-gen in-display fingerprint scanner. The OPPO Reno 3 Pro will be available in Sunrise, Starry Night Blue, Misty White, Moon Night Black color options. Coming to the OPPO Reno 3, it is the first smartphone to come powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000L SoC. Compared to the Pro variant, the Reno 3 sports a slightly smaller 6.4-inch AMOLED display. It will be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 128GB of built-in storage. Unlike its Reno 3 Pro, the Reno 3 includes the 3.5mm audio jack along with basic connectivity options.

On the rear, there is a 64MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens. For selfies, we are looking at the same 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture. The 4,025mAh battery on Reno 3 supports the same 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging which can charge from 0% to 70% in 30 minutes. While the OPPO Reno 3 retails from CNY 3399 (approx INR 34,600 / USD 485), the high-end Reno 3 Pro will be available from CNY 3999 (approx INR 40,600 / USD 570). As of now, there is no information about the availability of both these devices in global markets. Stay tuned on Phone Radar for more details!