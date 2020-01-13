Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Live Images Surfaces Online – Details

The South Korean giant is getting geared up to introduce its Galaxy S20 at the upcoming Unpacked event scheduled next month and we have the latest leaks of the Galaxy S20+ 5G model. These are the first live images of the phone and also reveals little information about the same. The image shows that the phone will be coming with an Infinity-O AMOLED screen along with the name of the phone on the boot screen.

The rear of the device reveals a quad-camera setup which is arranged in a rectangular shape and it also protrudes out of the phone’s glass part. The phone is said to be packing a 12MP 1.8 μm main camera coupled with an ultra-wide-angle camera. There is also a telephoto sensor and could be a macro lens used as the fourth camera. There isn’t any Bixby button on the side as we see with most of the Samsung phones.

Moreover, the microphone on the back of the device is said to be supporting Samsung’s Zoom-in mic feature which we have already seen on the Galaxy Note 10. The phone is also said to be featuring a 2.5D glass instead of a curved glass which we should be knowing in the coming days. Samsung will be introducing both the 4G and 5G versions of its upcoming flagship Galaxy S20 smartphone series.

The 5G model with Snapdragon X55 modem and Snapdragon 865 SoC will be limited to only a few markets while the other markets will be getting Exynos 990 SoC along with the support for Exynos Modem 5123 for 5G. Well, in a few more days these devices will be officially unveiled by Samsung and it will be interesting to see how these smartphones will be priced with the increasing competition in the market. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.