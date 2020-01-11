Black Shark 3 Could be the first Phone to Feature 16GB RAM

Well, according to the latest leaks, the upcoming Black Shark 3 is belived to be coming with the model number SHARK KLE-AO which was certified in China last month. The Certification couldn’t reveal much about the upcoming smartphone but showed it will be featuring 5G support.

Theoretically it should be the World's First Phone with 16GB RAM. But let's wait for the official announcement🙃https://t.co/EyUmt2xDOo — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) January 9, 2020

According to a tipster, the device will be coming with 16GB RAM along with 5G support. It will be the first device to come with such huge RAM capacity and this gaming phone should be coming with cooling effects to encounter the heat generated while playing games or performing high-end tasks.

The Black Shark 3 will be the successor of the Black Shark 2 Pro which was launched back in July 2019. Considering the Black Shark2 Pro came with a 6.39-inch display with an FHD+ screen we can expect a similar-sized display with an FHD+ screen. Under the hood, the Black Shark 2 Pro came powered with Snapdragon 855+ processor and the upcoming device should be coming with the latest flagship processor.

There was a 4000mAh battery powering the Black Shark2 Pro and also came with the support for 27W fast charging technology. The latest device is said to be coming with a battery bigger than 4700mAh but nothing is confirmed as of now. Comment in the section below if you are waiting for this upcoming device and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.