Samsung Galaxy A51 & Galaxy A71 Officially Listed on Company’s India Site

The South Korean Giant is getting ready to launch its A-series smartphone in India, namely Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. The official teaser page of both the phones has gone live on Samsung’s India website and as of now, there is only a “notify me” button. There isn’t any information on the price or availability as of now but there are promotional posters of both the phones which were spotted in Samsung store in few parts of the country.

The teaser page reveals the quad-camera system of these phones and will be featuring the punch hold display along with the bigger battery. If you are interested in getting any of these devices, you have to press the notify me button given on the landing page and should be providing few personal details. Both the phones were introduced in December in Vietnam and were also showcased at CES 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display and a 32MP selfie camera in the punch-hole. It is powered with a 4000mAh battery and comes out of the box with Android 10 based on One UI 2.0. It has a 48MP main camera along with a 12MP second camera and two 5 MP cameras. On the other hand, the Galaxy A71 comes with a bigger 6.7-inch FHD+ SUPER AMOLED Infinity-O display and comes with the same selfie camera.

It comes with a 4,500mAh battery with the support for 25W fast charging and comes out of the box with Android 10 based on One UI 2.0. There is a 64MP main camera along with a 12MP secondary camera and two 5MP cameras. We should wait a few more days to get the pricing of these phones when they are officially available in the country. Are you planning to get any of these devices? Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhonerRadar for more.