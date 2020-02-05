Upcoming Redmi K30 Pro to come with 4,700mAh Battery & 33W Fast Charging

As we know Redmi K30 is already available in China and came to India as POCO X2 and now the Pro variant of the same could be launched later this month. According to the latest leaks on Weibo, the Redmi K30 Pro is said to be coming with a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

According to the earlier leaks, the Redmi K30 Pro will be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC. It should also be coming with the latest Android 10 operating system based on the companies own UI. The K30 that was launched in December came with a 4500mAh battery along with 27W fast charging.

The earlier leaks suggest that the Redmi K30 Pro might come with a pop-up selfie camera instead of the hole-punch camera that was seen on Redmi K30. Furthermore, it will be featuring an OLED display instead of an LCD display which was used in the Redmi K30. The display could be featuring 120Hz panel but there isn’t a word about it yet.

Moreover, it is also said that the handset could be coming with a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor as we have seen on the Redmi K30 and should also be featuring a quad-camera setup with a different layout compared to its sibling. The phone could also be featuring support for 5G networks and might be equipped with 8GB of RAM.

The phone will be coming with a USB-C charging port and might also include a 3.5mm audio jack. The design of the phone could be similar to its sibling Redmi K30. We can expect more details about the same to pop-up in the coming days and comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same. Stay tuned to PhoneRadar for similar news and updates.

Source