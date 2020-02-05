Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Live Image Leaks, Reveals Quad Rear Camera Setup

Another day and another leak of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 series has surfaced online. After the recent renders and 3D models of the phone, we now get to see live images of the Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone which is claimed to be the first clear image of the phone’s camera module. The image shows the arrangement of the lens on the rear and also validates the support for 100x zoom.

The latest leaks come from r/Samsung subreddit and look similar to the earlier leaks. Furthermore, the image reveals the dual-tone color scheme on the camera model that comes with a glossy black finish on the top part and a grey color theme on the bottom. The cameras along with the LED flash are arranged in a square with the periscope model with a rectangular lens that is placed separately.

The back of the smartphone looks to have a glossy finish with curved edges and could be having the iridescent effect which we have seen with the Galaxy S series and Note series phones. The upcoming device is expected to come with a big 40MP selfie camera with 4k 60fps video capture support. It is said to be coming with a 6.0-inch EQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is also reported to feature a 108MP camera that can employ a custom in-house ISOCELL sensor. There will be a secondary 12MP camera and also a 48MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom support. Well, we need to wait a few more days to get all the details about this smartphone but looking at the renders, the phone looks to be a beast. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

Source