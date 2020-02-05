Nubia Red Magic 5G to be Unveiled Via Online Launch Event

Well, thanks to coronavirus, Nubia will be launching its upcoming Red Magic 5G phone through the online live conference. Nubia’s President Ni Fei has released an official confirmation on Weibo and has revealed the same. There was a poster release that confirms the online launch of the smartphone but no timeline has been mentioned. The upcoming flagship phone from Nubia has been teased from early this year and is expected to be launched this month.

Recently Nubia’s phone with 5G support was approved by Chinas 3X authority with model number NX659J which is also believed to be the companies upcoming Red Magic 5G phone. It was also spotted with a 55W fast charger and might be coming with a 4,500 mAh battery since the company’s President has used Weibo to ask if the users would prefer 100W + 4,000mAh, 55W+ 4,500mAh or 30W + 5,000mAh.

Nubia Red Magic 5G will be coming with a 144Hz refresh rate display although the display size and aspect ratio is still unknown. It will be coming out of the box with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC and will also be featuring the Android 10 operating system with the companies own UI on top. There will also be 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and will come with air cooling and liquid technologies to cool the phone.

The upcoming smartphone will be featuring a triple rear camera setup on the rear with one is expected to be a Sony IMX686 64MP main camera. Well, we need to wait a few more days to get complete details about the same and should also be interesting to see how it is going to be priced. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.