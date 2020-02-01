Upcoming Realme C3 will be the First Phone to come with Preinstalled Realme UI

The Realme C3 is scheduled to be launched on the 6th of February and now the company has announced that the device will be coming out of the box with Realme UI. It will be the first smartphone to run on the company’s latest Android 10 based skin out of the box. Realme has already announced most of the specs of this device and it is said to be coming with a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent.

Well, the Realme C3 smartphone will be coming with Helio G70 chipset which was announced recently and it will be offered in 3GB / 32GB storage option along with 4GB / 64GB variant giving the users the options to choose from. It should also be coming with the support for a microSD card in case if you want to extend your storage further.

The upcoming smartphone will be sporting dual camera setup on the rear with the main sensor being a 12MP camera but nothing is confirmed about the secondary sensor which is expected to be a depth sensor. There is also a selfie camera on the front. The device will come with a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display and the notch will housing the front camera.

The Realme C3 will be coming with a big 5000mAh battery on the back and should be coming with fast charging support with a micro-USB port. The handset is confirmed to come in Blue color option and we might see few more color options at the launch event. More details will be revealed at the launch event and it will also be interesting how Realme prices this entry-level device. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.