Poco X2 Confirmed to Launch on February 4

Well, recently we have seen Poco getting separated from Xiaomi to become an Independent brand and now the company’s General Manager, C Manmohan has confirmed the launch of its upcoming Poco X2 smartphone. The device will be coming on the 4th of Feb, 2020 and the same has been tweeted from the official account. The tweet comes with the quote “We’re here to redefine the value of X” and also mentions to get ready to Experience something that is #SmothAF.

There isn’t any information shared about the device apart from the launch date but we can expect more details to show up in the coming days. According to the tweet we might expect a 120Hz display since the company is highlighting the smoothness. Poco India slipt up with Xiaomi recently and is now an Independent brand and the same was shared by Xiaomi India Head, Manu Kumar Jain.

A media release that was shared by Xiaomi, it was mentioned that POCO will be running its own team and go-to-market strategy and POCO will be focussing more in India since the twitter handle was also changed to @IndiaPOCO. It was also mentioned that POCO is making a comeback as a separate brand and a separate legal entity with a separate team.

The Pocophone F1 was also recently updated with the latest Android 10 stable update which included an Android security patch for the month of January and brings many bug fixes. Are you excited to see this new Poco X2 smartphone from Poco? Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

