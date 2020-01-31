Nubia Red Magic 5G to Come with 80W Fast Charging Support

The upcoming Red Magic 5G smartphone from Nubia is getting ready for launch and this smartphone will be coming with a 144Hz refresh rate display. The handset will be supporting dual-mode 5G and will be powered with the latest Snapdragon 865 processor from Qualcomm. There was a demo of the phone with low latency wireless screencasting feature and now the companies president Ni Dei has officially teased the super-fast charging technology of this gaming phone.

The information was shared on Weibo and the image shows a charging log of the upcoming smartphone that indicates a current of 9.6 amps along with 8.4 voltage which is equal to 80W power flow. Furthermore, the phone will support the USB PD charging protocol. The handset is expected to come out of the box with Android 10 operating system and a big battery also.

Earlier Xiaomi announced its own flash charging technology called Super Charge turbo and has achieved 100W fast charging. It took 17 minutes to fully charge a 4000mAh battery and Lu Weibing mentioned that Redmi will be first to mass-produce it. Oppo already has 65W Super VOOC fast charging on its Reno Ace which is also the fastest among the smartphones currently.

The upcoming Nubia Red Magic 5G will be supporting dual-mode 5G and should be coming with a liquid cooling technology also to cool the phone rapidly while performing the high-end tasks. As of now, nothing much is known about this phone which we should be knowing in the coming days. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

Source