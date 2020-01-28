Upcoming Moto G8 Renders Surface Online Revealing Triple Camera Setup & Hole-Punch Display

At the MWC 2020, Motorola is expected to launch its first smartphone of 2020 and a few weeks before the event, we have leaks of the upcoming Moto G8 smartphone that comes from industry sources. The image reveals the color and design of the device which looks similar to the Motorola One series. Furthermore, the image also shows the punch-hole display with negligible bezels.

This will be the first device to come with a punch-hole display in the G series and it has a triple camera setup on the rear with one sensor placed a bit far from the other two. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back that is embedded in the company’s logo. The punch-hole holds the front camera and is placed on the top left. Reportedly the handset will be made available in White and Blue color variants.

The device is also expected to come out of the box with the Android 10 operating system which includes action games which we hack seen with the Motorola One Action device initially. According to the earlier leaks, the Motorola G8 will be sporting a 6.39-inch HD+ display and will be powered with a 4000mAh battery. It will be made available in 2GB/3GB and 4GB RAM variants with 32GB and 64GB storage options.

The camera is said to sport a 16MP sensor with f/1.7 lens while the secondary sensor is said to be an 8MP wide-angle lens camera and 2MP sensor for macro photos. The front side is said to be housing an 8MP sensor and will be supporting facial unlocking also. Comment in the section below about what you think of this upcoming smartphone and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more similar news and updates.

