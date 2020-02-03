iQOO 5G Smartphone India Launch Officially teased

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is getting ready to launch its first phone in the Indian market as it teased the same on its official Twitter account. It was reported that iQOO is set to start operations in India and later the same was confirmed by the company. iQOO will be a premium gaming smartphone brand and it also mentioned that its first phone will be going official in Indian in February.

Get ready to witness 5G in India Soon from our side.

iQOO India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#iQOOIndia #MonsterInside #5GinIndia — iQOO India (@iQOO_In) February 2, 2020

The tweet included the #MonsterInside showing that the upcoming phone will be a powerhouse. This device will be the first phone in India which will be powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will feature 5G support. iQOO has already revealed that the device will be offering robust performance capabilities on gaming, charging and design.

iQOO has also launched an India specific website also indicating that India specific smartphones will be coming in the future. The company has also confirmed that it will be selling its phones via online platforms initially and later has plans to sell them through offline stores also. As of now, we do not have any confirmation on this which should be revealed soon. Vivo launched its iQOO sub-brand for gaming devices and already launched many phones in China.

The sub-brand of Vivo is also said to be planning to launch 4G smartphones in India which will be priced less than the 5G phones with some high-end specs.