Nubia Red Magic 5G to Come with Air-Cooled Fast Charging solution – Details

Nubia’s upcoming Red Magic 5G has been in the news from a few days and the companies President – Ni Fei has recently hinted that the Red Magic 5G will be coming with the support for 80W fast charging. Now, Ni Fei has revealed a few more details about this gaming phone which should be launched soon. According to his Weibo post, the Red Magic 5G will be coming with an “air-cooled turbo fast charge” solution to achieve faster charging times.

Last leaks revealed that the smartphone will be coming with a whooping 80W fast charging but many eyebrows raised on how will the phone handle the heat generated by so much power. As of now, no details have been shared on how this will be working but, the company president has mentioned that the phone will be coming with a built-in fan as we have seen with the Nubia Red Magic 3S.

Furthermore, the Red Magic 5G is also expected to come with 16GB of RAM memory and the base variant could be settled with 12GB of RAM storage. There was also a camera sample of the device that has been shared by Fei from his official account which might indicate improved camera capabilities from the companies earlier devices. Few more leaks suggest that the phone will be coming with dual-mode 5G connectivity which we should be known soon.

The smartphone will be coming with Snapdragon 865 SoC out of the box with the latest operating system and it is expected to be featuring 144Hz refresh rate.