Upcoming Moto G8, G8 Power and G8 Stylus Renders Leaks Online

The upcoming G8 series has been in the news for many days and now the famous leaker @Evleaks has posted renders of the same. The image renders reveals all the three devices of this series which could be announced on February 23. From the image we can see that there isn’t much of a difference between these devices and the leakster renders reveals the names of these handsets as Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, and Moto G Stylus.

These three smartphones will be coming with full-screen displays as we can see a punch-hole selfie camera. The Moto G8 along with the Moto G8 Stylus comes with three cameras on the rear while the G8 Power has four cameras. The fingerprint sensor is embedded in the logo at the back for all the three devices and should also be having facial unlocking also.

According to earlier leaks, the Moto G8 is said to be 4,000mAh battery while the G8 power is said to be coming with a 5000mAh battery. Both these smartphones are expected to be powered with Snapdragon 665 chipset and have 8MP and 25MP selfie cameras. The G8 is expected to feature a 6.39-inch HD+ LCD display which we should be known in the coming days.

The G8 Stylus is rumored to be featuring a 6.36-inch FHD+ display which is little less than the G8 and the main camera for this phone is expected to be a 48MP sensor along with 16MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera. It will be powered with a 4000mAh battery and might be featuring fast charging support also. Furthermore, these devices will be coming with the 3.5mm audio jack and we might get more details on these very soon.

