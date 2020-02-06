Nokia 1.3 Leaks Ahead of Expected MWC 2020 Launch, Reveals Specifications & Colour Options

Nokia 1.3 is rumoured to be launching at the upcoming MWC 2020 and now few key specs of the device have surfaced online. According to the latest report, the Nokia 1.3 will be coming with a big 4000mAh battery and should be launching in two different colour options. The successor of the Nokia 1 Plus is said to be coming with a microSD card support which will let its users extend the storage capacity up to 128GB.

HMD Global has scheduled its event on 23rd of February at Barcelona at MWC 2020 and it could be launching it’s Nokia 1.3 which is expected to be featuring a 6-inch display with a similar design that we have seen with Nokia 2.3. Considering that, the handset should be coming with a waterdrop notch display which will be housing the selfie camera and a small bezel at the bottom.

Furthermore, the smartphone is said to be coming with Android GO software and powered with MediaTek SoC. It should be equipped with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The phone is also reported to feature 4000mAh battery and will be coming with just a single 8MP camera on the rear. For selfies, there will be a 5MP camera housed on the waterdrop notch.

The handset will be offered in Cyan and Charcoal colour option and might be priced at EUR 79. At the MWC 2020, HMD Global is also expected to be launching Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2 and a new Nokia Orginal series smartphone. We should be getting more details about the same in the coming days. Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more similar news and updates.