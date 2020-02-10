Upcoming iQOO 3 Teased Officially, Expected to Feature UFS 3.1 Storage

iQOO has teased its upcoming smartphone officially via Weibo and iQOO 3 will be the latest offering from the company. iQOO has suggested that the new flagship phone will be coming with UFS 3.1 storage. We have seen iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition and iQOO Neo 855 which were launched last year, came with UFS 3.0 storage. A device was leaked online recently and it has been confirmed as iQOO 3.

Well, the teaser posted on Weibo reveals the Lantern Festival to highlight the name of the upcoming smartphone and the iQOO account on Weibo has hinted at UFS 2.1 storage on the iQOO 3 but does not provide information on the available storage capacity as of now. iQOO split up with Vivo to become a separate brand and entered India with a legal entity to bring its first 5G smartphone to the country.

China’s TENNA listing of the iQOO 3 revealed a quad rear camera set with a 64MP main sensor. The device carried a model number V1955A in the listing showed the presence of a 12GB RAM along with the Android 10 operating system. There were also few images of this upcoming smartphone that were leaked suggested a punch-hole display along with an in-display fingerprint sensor to enhance the security levels.

The official announcement date of this device is not revealed yet but it looks like it should be announced soon considering the leaks and teasers. The iQOO 3 smartphone is also expected to be coming to India with the support for 5G and should be coming with Snapdragon 865 chipset along with Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 modem. Are you planning to get this device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

