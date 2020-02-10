Samsung Galaxy S20 Camera Samples Reveal Improved Night mode & 30x Zoom

The launch of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S series is going to happen in a few hours and we have another leak of the same. The 2020 flagship devices for Samsung have leaked again flaunting their camera samples. The Galaxy S20 images have been compared with that of Galaxy S10 and also showcases S20+ 108MP camera.

WELL I'M GLAD YOU ASKED. First 2 are S10, second 2 are S20. https://t.co/gjQTdpQcWr pic.twitter.com/PGuayLBMHM — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 10, 2020

The night mode comparison of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10 has been done and the images clearly reveal that the camera on the upcoming Galaxy S20 is much better with improved details during low light. There are other comparisons shots that are made in indoor conditions. The first one is said to be from the S10 camera which looks better than the second one.

The second image is captured for Galaxy S20 which looks a bit underexposed and the details are also not so fine. This could also be because of the pre-release software that is being used on the device. There were more images and this time it is of Galaxy S20 Ultra phone.

Ok. First photo is out of the main sensor and second is 30X zoom. Both from the S20+. https://t.co/YQLgusmdhE pic.twitter.com/nEEhhPhFiz — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 10, 2020

The first image here is taken from the phones 108MP main camera while the second one is a 30x hybrid zoom. Both these images are taken from the upcoming Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone. Well, within a few hours we are going to get all the details of these flagship smartphones along with the availability and pricing. Comment in the section below if yo have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.