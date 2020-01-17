Upcoming Huawei P40 Pro PE Renders Confirm Penta-lens Camera before the March 26 Launch

Huawei P40 Pro PE is an upcoming device from Huawei which will be included in its P40 series. According to a new render, this smartphone is going to come with a Penta-lens camera system on the rear. According to the famous tipster – Evan Blass, the Huawei P40 series is said to be made official on the 26th of March. A few other rumors suggests that the Huawei P40 series includes the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro along with the Huawei P40 Pro PE.

The renders of the Huawei P40 Pro PE reveals that it has a pill-shaped cutout for cameras on the top-left of the screen. Furthermore, the device handset could be coming with a quad curved display and will be having a USB Type-C pontoon the bottom edge along with a microphone, a SIM card slot, and an external speaker. On the right, we can find the volume rockers along with the power button.

Well, the rear of the device will be featuring as many as five cameras and the camera bump on the handset can be observed easily. The rectangular-shaped module for cameras is expected to feature a periscope lens which could bring support for 10x optical zoom. As of now we do not have the configuration of these cameras but can expect it to be revealed soon. We might also get more details on the specifications of the phone in the coming days.

Evan Blass has also suggested that the Huawei P40 Pro PE could be coming with a ceramic rear. Another leakster called Teme has revealed that the Huawei P40 will be featuring a triple camera setup on the rear while the P40 Pro would be featuring quad cameras. Well, we can expect more details to be coming in the future and you can drop a comment if you have more queries or data to be shared about the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

