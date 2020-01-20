Poco F2 Lite Live Images Spotted Online with Waterdrop Notch – Details

Just after becoming an independent brand, live shotes of Poco F2 Lite smartphone have leaked online. As we all know, Poco has split up with Xiaomi to become an Independent brand and the same was confirmed by Manu Kumar Jain. Poco will be launching its new line of products and now RevAtlas has shared live images of the smartphone from the company which will be called Poco F2 Lite.

The YouTuber shared the information on his channel along with images and few specs of the upcoming device were revealed by an email sent by an anonymous. It is also studied that Poco will be launching three smartphones this year and three images have been leaked of the Poco F2 Lite. The device will be coming with a Waterdrop notch and spotted running MIUI version which might be based on Android 10.

Furthermore, the Poco F2 Lite will be powered with Snapdragon 765 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and will have a big 5000mAh battery. It will also be coming with a high-resolution camera which could be higher than 48MP. The back of the device is not been revealed in the images so it is uncertain to say if it will be coming with a plastic back or glass.

The Poco F1 was launched in August 2018 and we do not have any more information on the same. It should be interesting to see how Poco plans to manage its devices and sales across the country. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.