Samsung’s Upcoming Galaxy Z Flip Teased for the First Time

As most of you already know, Samsung is making its next foldable device called the Galaxy Z Flip which has been in the leaks already from a few days. As of now, the company has not said anything officially about this device to the public but a new commercial for the upcoming smartphone aired at the Oscars Academy Awards show, giving the first look at the phone apart from the leaks.

Samsung just showed off its new Fold during an Oscars commercial. That’s one way to announce something. pic.twitter.com/rtSJ3jvkif — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 10, 2020

The ad shows the folding screen of the Galaxy Z Flip and also few built-in applications which have been modified to work better with the tall display layout. Furthermore, there is also a small display on the front side of the smartphone which shows the information of the phone as well as gives notification alerts to the users which includes calls, messages and other alerts.

Although, the commercial showcased does not reveal or has not mentioned the device by the name Z Flip but has been mentioned that more details on the same will be revealed at the Samsung Unpacked event that is scheduled in few days. At this event, the South Korean Giant will be showcasing its S series flagship devices. The Galaxy Fold has received a lot of criticism due to its fragile built which was later rectified.

The Galaxy Fold reached half-million sales even after all the initial issues it faced and is not getting ready to launch its second foldable device. We need to wait a few more days to know more about this foldable phone and this might be costing a bit less than the earlier foldable phone. Are you waiting for the announcement of this upcoming Galaxy Z Flip phone? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

