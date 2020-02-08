iPhone SE 2 Could be Launched in March 2020 – Leaks Suggest

The successor of the iPhone SE is rumored to be coming as iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 and has reportedly entered trial production. Many reports claim that the iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 will be debuting in the first quarter of 2020 which is around the month of March. The latest leaks reveal that Apple will be launching the device in mid-march and that falls in-line with the unveiling of its predecessor in 2016 in the same month.

A tweet from the famous leakster Evan Blass reveals that the upcoming iPhone SE 2 Aka iPhone 9 will be launched mid-march and according to an earlier report, Apple is targeting a March launch for the successor of the iPhone SE. The device is said to be in the trial production in China and should be hitting the market pretty soon. This low-cost iPhone from Apple is something most of the people are waiting for and the last device was seen way back in 2016.

The iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9 is rumored to look similar to that of an iPhone 8 with upgraded internals and specs. Furthermore, Apple will also retain its Touch IF fingerprint sensor on the upcoming low-cost device so that its users will still be having high-security levels. It should be coming out of the box with iOS 13 but there is no information on how many cameras it will be housing but expected to come with a single camera

Moreover, it is said to be coming with a 4.7-inch IPS LCD Retina display and might be powered with the A13 Bionic processor. Are you waiting for the successor of the iPhone SE? Do you have any planning of getting this device? We expect more details to come out in the future and comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same. Stay tuned to PhoneRadar for news and updates.