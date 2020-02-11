Redmi 8A Dual Launched in India with 5000mAh Battery & More – Details

Redmi has launched a new budget smartphone in India called as Redmi 8A Dual. The handset has been launched in Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, and Sky White color options and is priced at Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage version while the bigger 3GB RAM with 32GB storage is priced at Rs. 6,999. The handset will be available from the Amazon India store along with Mi.com and Mi Home stores from the 18th of February. It will also be offered via offline stores very soon.

The Redmi 8A comes with a plastic back with Aura X Grip compared to Aura wave grip design compared to the Aura wave grip used in earlier devices. Furthermore, the smartphone comes with a nano-coating making it splash resistant and has dual SIM slots for dual SIM support. The handset comes with a 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 439 Octa-Core SoC coupled with Adreno 505 GPU. As mentioned the handset will be available in 2GB / 3GB RAM options with 32GB storage which can be extended further up to 512GB via microSD card slot. Out of the box, it will be coming with Android 9 Pie operating system with MIUI 11 on top and has a 5000mAh battery on the back with 18W fast charging support via USB Type-C port with the support for reverse charge.

On the rear, there is a 13MP main camera sensor along with a 2MP secondary camera and an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and the handset supports Dual 4G VoLTE connectivity. There isn’t a fingerprint sensor on the device but has the facial unlocking system. Comment in the section below if you are planning to get this handset and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.