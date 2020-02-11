Samsung Galaxy M31 to be Launched in India on February 25, Specs revealed

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M31 is going to be launched in India on the 25th of February and the same has been confirmed by a microsite created by Samsung. The handset will be the successor of the Galaxy M30 and the official microsite showcases the quad rear camera setup of the phone which are arranged in a rectangle. The device will be coming with a gradient back as we have seen in the last year’s M-series of phones.

The handset will be launching in India on 25th February at 12 p.m IST but it is not clear if the South Korean Giant will be conducting any launch event to unveil this handset. The microsite also reveals few of the specs of this smartphone and clarified that the device will be coming with a Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display panel. The rear camera houses four cameras with a main 64MP shooter.

There is a fingerprint sensor on the back and will also be featuring a facial unlocking system. Furthermore, the device will a big 6000mAh battery on the Galaxy M31 which 1000mAh more than that of Galaxy M30. According to the earlier rumors, the phone will be coming with Android 10 operating system with One UI 2.0 on top and should be powered with Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

Moreover, the Galaxy M31 from Samsung is said to be offered in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB of storage options. Nothing much is known about the other three rear cameras used on the device nor about the front sensor. Samsung is also expected to be making Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M21 which will be included in the M series. The pricing of the device should be known on the 25th of this month and comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same. Stay tuned too PhoneRadar for more.

Source