Samsung Galaxy S11 and Galaxy Fold 2 to Reportedly Launch on February 11

Samsung will be launching 2020 flagship smartphones in the month of February. While we expect the successors to Galaxy S10 to be launched as Galaxy S11 series, the company is rumored to name them as Galaxy S20. Alongside the new flagship smartphones, the South Korean giant will also launch the Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone. The recent leaks suggested the company to unveil the new Galaxy S lineup along with new Galaxy Fold smartphone on February 18th in San Fransico. Now, the new leak hints the launch event to happen much further on February 11th.

Since there is no official confirmation from the company over the launch date, take these details with a pinch of salt. Just like last year, Samsung will be unveiling its 2020 flagship smartphones prior to the MWC event which is scheduled for February 24th to February 27th. According to Evleaks, the company will be launching three models under the Galaxy S11 series. While the 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch variants come in 4G and 5G variants, the bigger 6.9-inch variant will be a 5G smartphone. All three smartphones will be coming with curved displays.

The top-end of the Galaxy S11 series will feature a primary wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens, telephotos lens, and a ToF 3D camera. On the front, there will be a single punch-hole camera for selfies. The upcoming Galaxy S smartphones also sport high refresh rate displays as seen on the recent ASUS ROG Phone 2 & OnePlus smartphones. All the new Samsung smartphones will be running on the latest Android 10-based Samsung OneUI 2.0 out of the box. We can also expect advanced Adaptive Fast Charging and Wireless Charging technologies to be introduced with these devices.

Apart from the new smartphones, we can also expect Samsung to launch the successor to Galaxy Buds. As per the leaks, the new Galaxy Buds with active noise cancellation support will be competing with the Apple AirPods Pro. We can expect more leaks about these new Samsung products to follow soon. Stay tuned on Phone Radar for more details!

