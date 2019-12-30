Leaked Manual Confirms the Design Changes Coming to the Galaxy S11 Series

Samsung is rumored to unveil the 2020 Galaxy S series smartphones along with the Galaxy Fold 2 on February 11th. Before the new flagship smartphones come out, the company will reportedly launch a new high-end smartphone called Galaxy S10 Lite at the upcoming CES 2020 scheduled from 7th to 10th January in Las Vegas. We have already seen a few leaked renders of the Galaxy S11 smartphones. Now, the leaked manual of the Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone confirms a few of the earlier leaked design changes.

As per the manual, the devices will be coming with a single punch-hole camera aligned to the center of the device. From the front, the upcoming high-end smartphones from Samsung will be looking similar to the Galaxy Note 10 series. On the rear, the rectangular camera module will be featuring the camera sensors and the LED flash. While both the power button and volume rocker are placed on the left edge on the Galaxy Note 10 series, the upcoming Galaxy S smartphones will be featuring them on the right edge.

Talking about the Galaxy S10 Lite, it will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. While the Galaxy S10 and S10+ smartphones in Europe came with the Exynos chipset, the upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite will be offering Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform. It comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will be running on the latest Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 out of the box. It packs a 4,500mAh non-removable battery and supports 45W fast charging.

Coming to the cameras, the Galaxy S10 Lite will sport triple camera setup on the rear featuring 48MP primary sensor along with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, we will be looking at a 32MP in-display camera for selfies. Alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite, the company is also rumored to launch the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Stay tuned on Phone Radar for more details!

