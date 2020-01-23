Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Launched in India with Snapdragon 855 – Details & Pricing

The South Korean Giant has launched its Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone in India which was unveiled earlier this month. The device is currently going for pre-order and is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and as of now, there is no information about the 6GB RAM variant. The device will be available on Prism Blue, Prism Black and Prism White color options and the pre-order will open 2 pm today. The device will be available starting February 4 via Flipkart, Samsung online store and other major offline stores.

Furthermore, Samsung is also running a pre-booking promotion which also includes a one-time screen replacement at Rs. 1,999 and will be eligible for a cashback of Rs. 3000 on payments made using ICICI Bank Credit cards. Talking about the specs it will be coming with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display along with a punch-hole design which is called as Infinity-O.

Under the hood, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. The onboard storage is 128GB which can be extended further via microSD card slot. There is a 48-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 aperture along with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP macro camera. For selfies, Samsung has provided a 32MP camera with f/2.2 aperture.

To power the device, there is a big 4500mAh battery that supports super-fast charging and comes with a 25W fast charger in the box. Comment in the section below if you are planning to get this device and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more similar news and updates.