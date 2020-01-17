Samsung Galaxy A51 Starts going for Sale in Europe

Samsung Galaxy A51 was spotted on the official India website recently and now the device has started going for sale in Europe. The device is spreading to various markets gradually and now the device is going for sale in various European divisions of Samsung. The device starts going for sale from €370 for the base variant and costs more for the higher storage options.

This mid-range device can be bought from Amazon or other retails and the top variant is priced at €410. It will be available in 4GB / 64GB variant and 6GB / 128 GB options. The Dutch users can get the best deals with or without a carrier from Belsimpel as the €369 to €350. There are many other payment options with Vodafone, Tele2 or T-mobile.

The pricing is different for different regions and the Eastern European users should be getting it via carriers because there offer better options. Telenor in Bulgaria offers the smartphone without a plan while Citrus in Ukraine offers the best deals. The device will be coming in Black, Blue and White color option for 9,499 UAH which is equal to €350 for the 6GB / 128 GB variant.

The Galaxy A51 from Samsung comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display and a 32MP selfie camera in the punch-hole. It is powered with a 4000mAh battery and comes out of the box with Android 10 based on One UI 2.0. It has a 48MP main camera along with a 12MP second camera and two 5 MP cameras. Are you planning to get this device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more similar news and updates.