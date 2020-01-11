Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Launch Scheduled for January 23

The South Korean giant is going to launch its Galaxy S20 Lite smartphone in India on January 23rd and the same has been teased on Flipkart. The e-commerce website has posted a teaser that suggests the launch day of the phone. Earlier, the device was expected to be launched in February 2020 in India but Samsung has some other plans. The users can also register on the teaser page showing their interest and there is also a Notify Me button live.

According to the teaser, the device will be coming with Snapdragon 855 SoC from Qualcomm coupled with 8GB of RAM. Furthermore, there will be a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera sensor along with 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP macro lens. There is also a 32MP selfie camera that comes with super stable OIS and live focus features.

The device will be running on the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box and will be featuring a 6.7-inch FHD (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. The device will be available in 6GB as well as 8GB RAM options along with 128GB of onboard storage that can be extended further up to 1TB via microSD card slot. There is a 4,500mAH battery with support for Super Fast charging technology.

Furthermore, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the device for authentication along with the facial unlocking system. The device is expected to be priced around Rs. 40,000 but we should wait a few more days for the official confirmation of the same. Are you planning to get this device from Samsung? Let us know by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.