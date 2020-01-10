Galaxy Bloom is going to be Samsungs next Foldable Phone – Details

At CES 2020, the South Korean giant has shown the prototype of its sliding screen notebook in a private meeting. The company has held a private meeting again to showcase its upcoming clamshell foldable phone which has been in the leaks from a few days. Samsung has confirmed that this clamshell phone will be called Galaxy Bloom and not Galaxy Fold 2.

According to a report from South Korean publication, Samsung has held a secret meeting at CES 2020 with partners and carries and the companies DJ Koh, Samsung Electronics CEO has confirmed that the official name of its upcoming foldable phone with a clamshell design is Galaxy Bloom. An unclear image was hot during the meeting which has surfaced online showing the Galaxy Bloom name.

According to Kuo, the design of the Galaxy Bloom is inspired by French cosmetics brand Lancome’s compacts and reportedly aimed towards the female audiences who are in their 20s. At the Samsung Developer Conference 2019, held in October, Samsung first showcased its design.

The upcoming Galaxy Bloom clamshell foldable phone will not be featuring a plastic film over its display like the Galaxy Fold but will be, making use of ultra-thin glass. Furthermore, it will be the first smartphone ever to arrive with the support for 8k video recording. The phone will be coming in 4G as well as 5G connectivity options.

Furthermore, the meeting also confirmed that the successor of the Galaxy S10 will be called Galaxy S20 and the series will include Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. These phones will be coming with the support for 8k video shooting. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.