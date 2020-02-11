Honor 9X Lite Teaser Reveals 48MP Dual Rear Camera Setup – To be Launched Soon

Honor has shared a teaser poster for its upcoming Honor 9X Lite smartphone Which will be the third in the 9X series. A teaser poster comes with the text, “XTRAORDINARY PHOTOGRAPHER” and “WITH 48MP DUAL CAMERA” confirming the 48MP shooter on the device. The image of the phone also clearly shows the 48MP AI camera which is inscribed adjacent to the two cameras.

The phone also appeared in the official list of the phones that will support Google Play Store, which confirms that the smartphone will be coming with Google Mobile Services. The company executive who has shared this teaser poster is George Zhao, who used Facebook to show that Honor 9X Lite will have a fingerprint sensor on the back. It also shows the device has a power button and the volume rockers on the right of the device.

The 48MP camera should be the primary sensor for this device and the secondary camera could be a depth sensor that will be coming with an LED flash. The Honor 9X and 9X Pro smartphones were launched in China, last year in the month of July and these phones are powered with Kirin 810 SoC. There isn’t any information on the processor used on this upcoming Honor 9X Lite smartphone as of now.

According to few rumors, the phone might be coming with Kirin 710F or Kirin 710 processor and might be coming out of the box with the Android 10 operating system out of the box. Well, we need to a few more days to get more information on this device as the launch is getting closer. Comment in the section below if you are planning to get this device or have more details on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.