Samsung Galaxy M31 gets Bluetooth Certification, to be Launched Soon

The South Korean giant is known for launching a series of devices especially in the mid-range category and now the company’s upcoming Galaxy M31 smartphone passes through Bluetooth certification. Samsung is said to be working on three new devices called Galaxy M31, Galaxy M11 and Galaxy A11. Recently the upcoming Galaxy M31 smartphone got WiFi Alliance certification and now been spotted on Bluetooth SIG listing.

The smartphone with the model number SM-M315F/DS and SM-M315F/DSN has got the Bluetooth SIG certification now. The listing on the website has revealed few important specs of the device and according to it, the device will be running on the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box. It will be supporting dual-band WiFi which is 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz.

Furthermore, the phone will be coming with Bluetooth 5.0 and expected to be featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone might be unveiled by Samsung in the coming weeks since it has passed the Bluetooth certification. The phone could also feature a 48MP main camera on the rear along with Ultra wide-angle camera and Macro camera.

There isn’t much information that can be talked of as of now but we can expect more information about the Galaxy M31 as well as the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy A11 smartphones in the coming days. Are you waiting for a mid-range device from Samsung? Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

