Motorola Razr to go on Pre-orders from January 26, Will be on Sale from February 6

The Motorola Razr was introduced in November last year and was supposed to go on sale earlier this month via Verizon in the US. Now the carrier from the US has announced that the device will be available for pre-order starting January 26th and will be going for sale on February 6. The foldable phone is priced at $1,499.99 (approx. Rs. 1,08000) without any contract and $62.49 every month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment.

We have already seen a few foldable smartphones from Samsung and Huawei and Motorola Razr is another such device that can be closed completely in half. The smartphone comes with a foldable hinge mechanism that allows the phone to close from both sides. This device follows the footsteps of the iconic Moto Razr phone which was one of the thinnest mobile phones when it was launched in 2004 with the name Razr V3.

The upcoming device will be coming with a small screen on the outside for easy access for notifications and it would be coming with a thin design. The users can utilize this screen for taking selfies, controlling music, uses Google Assistant and much more without having to open the phone every time. There is a 16MP main camera with Laser Auto Focus and Night Vision mode and electronic image stabilization also built-in with AI. It also features a small 5MP selfie camera for video calling.

The foldable handset will be coming out of the box with stock Android Pie OS and has a 2510mAh battery with the support for 15W TurboPower charging. It will be powered with Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. As of now, there is no information about the availability of the device in other markets. Comment in the section below if you are planning to get this device and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more similar news and updates