Upcoming Realme C3 Spotted on FCC, Launch Can be Expected Soon

Well, yesterday we had news about Realme plans of launching its first fitness band in the next month and now we have its upcoming smartphone passing through FCC. The Realme C3 which will be the successor of the Realme C2 launched last year has cleared FCC but there isn’t much information provided on the website. We can be certain that Realme is going to launch the device soon since it has been certified by FCC.

The handset will be coming with the companies latest ClolourOS 7 which will be based on the Android 10 operating system since Realme has been testing its custom UI from the last few months. The listing on FCC has revealed a rough schematic of the phone from the back that shows a triple camera setup. We can also observe a fingerprint sensor on the rear to enhance the security levels.

The device could be coming with a 48MP main camera sensor along with one Ultra wide sensor and one macro sensor on the rear. The Realme C2 that was launched last year in May, came with a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display and was powered with Mediatek Helio P22 chipset which came with 2/3 GB of RAM. It also had a 13MP main camera sensor along with a 2MP secondary depth-sensing camera and a 5MP front sensor.

Since the handset has passed FCC it should be launched very soon and we should be getting more and more leaks about the same in the coming days. Are you waiting for this handset? Did you use the Realme C2 phone anytime? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.

