Oppo Find X2 Leaks Suggests 30W Wireless Charging & Reverse Wireless Charging Support

Oppo Find X2 along with the Find X2 Pro has been in the leaks for many days and will be going official next month. According to a new leak, the Oppo Find X2 is said to be coming with the support for 30W wireless fast charging. This Oppo Find X2’s in-house 30W wireless fast charging technology is similar to what we have seen on the Mi 10 Pro smartphone from Xiaomi.

The latest leaks come from Weibo which is a Chinese microblogging platform, wherein a tipster named Digital Chat Station has shared the information that the device will be coming with the support for 30W wireless charging. He also shared screenshots along with the post that shows Find X2’s charging setting UI that reveals the support for wireless charging. He also mentioned that wireless charging will only be supported on this device via the proprietary Oppo wireless charging stand.

Furthermore, the screenshots also reveal that the upcoming smartphone will be offering support for reverse charging also. This will let its users charge other devices like truly wireless earphones and other devices. This feature will be disabled once the battery levels of the phone fall below 25 percent. Both the Oppo Find X2 as well the Find X2 Pro are powered with Snapdragon 865 SoC.

These smartphones are also expected to be coming with a 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. These handsets were scheduled to be announced at the MWC 2020 but sadly, the event has been canceled and the handset should be announced the next month. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.

Via