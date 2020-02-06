Samsung Galaxy A51 Receiving Latest Update, Brings February 2020 Android Security Patch

Samsung has started rolling a new update to its Galaxy A51 smartphone and recently we have seen the phone received an update that improved the camera stability along with the Android security patch for December 2019. The latest update will be bringing February 2020 Android security patch for the Galaxy A51 and has skipped the January security patch.

This mid-range device is receiving the update with the built number A515FXXU2ATA8 and as of now, the update is available only in Russia. There isn’t any information on the global rollout of this update and should be known about the same in the coming days. If you have not received the update, you have to go to the settings of the phone and check for it manually from the system updates section.

If the update file is available it has to be downloaded and installed accordingly. Make sure the battery on the device is a minimum of 60 percent and is suggested to download the update via Wi-Fi to avoid data charges. Furthermore, the Galaxy A8 (2018) is also receiving an update that brings the February Android security patch and it comes with the built number A530FXXSACTB2.

Well, the Galaxy A51 smartphone from Samsung features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display and is powered with a 4000mAh battery. Out of the box, it features the Android 10 operating system based on One UI 2.0. The handset has a quad-camera setup on the rear that includes 48MP main camera. Did you receive the latest update on your phone? Let us know by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.