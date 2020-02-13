Samsung Galaxy A30 Starts Receiving Android 10 One UI 2.0 Stable Update in India

The South Korean giant is rolling out the Android 10 One UI 2.0 stable update to its Galaxy A30 smartphone in India. Recently the update was rolled out to the Galaxy M20 and M30 phones in December. The Galaxy M30 was supposed to receive the update last month itself but it seems like it has been delayed. The update comes with the built no A305FDDU4BTB3 and weighs 1.48GB in size.

The update also brings the Android security patch for the month of February and other important changes you will notice is the inclusion of the Dark Mode. This will enhance the image, text and color adjustments for day and night environments and will also get darkened wallpapers, widgets and alarms while Dark mode is turned on. The update also gives Cleared app icons and system colors and improved layouts for titles and buttons to eliminate wasted screen space.

Brings in new navigation gestures and the one-handed setting have been moved to the Advanced features section. Furthermore, the battery usage graph will now provide more detailed information and the improvements to the Digital wellbeing can be seen. Samsung has also added the trash feature for contacts that you delete will stay in the trash for 15 days before being deleted forever.

If you have not received the update, go to the setting of the phone and tapping on the about phone section. If the file is available, then download it and install it. Make sure the battery on the device is more than 60 percent and do back up all the important data. Since the update is rolled out via OTA it might take some to hit your device.

To remind you, the Galaxy A30 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity U display with FHD+ resolutions. Under the hood, there is an Exynos 7904 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. There is a 16 MP main camera sensor with an f/1.7 lens coupled with a 5-megapixel sensor on the rear along with a 16MP camera for selfies. The onboard storage on the device is 64Gb which can be extended further up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The device was launched in February last year with Android 9 Pie operating and has received other updates later. Well, did you receive the latest update? Did you notice any other changes apart from the mentioned above? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.