Huawei Y9 2019 Could receive EMUI 10 based on Android 10 Soon

A Huawei Y9 user has taken it to twitter to ask Huawei about the Android 10 update for his phone and Huawei has confirmed that the device will be receiving the EMUI 10 update. However, there was no time frame mentioned for the rollout but can expect it to happen soon. The latest version of EMUI will bring many bug fixes along with other improvements to enhance the software of the phone.

Thank you for your message. The Huawei Y9 2019 will recieve the EMUI 10 update. — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) January 23, 2020

Improvements to the GPU Turbo technology which will improve the graphics processing by 60 percent. The Link Turbo tweaks will allow the smartphone to access multiple networks like 4G and WiFi to provide 70 percent faster overall network speeds. The features like EROFS super file system have been added with the update that will boost the Android’s random read speed by 20 percent while Ark Compiler enables third party applications to launch faster by 60 percent.

Earlier, more than 1,600 Huawei Y9 2019 has signed a petition for their smartphones to receive that EMUI 10 since Huawei has stated that “We regret to inform you that EMUI 10.0 will not be available for the Huawei Y9 2019 due to hardware limitations as it requires higher hardware specifications for optimal performance. The smartphone comes with the device comes with 6.59-inch Ultra FullView display with Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, there is a 12nm HiSilicon Kirin 710F octa-core processor coupled with Mali-G51 GPU with 4GB of RAM. There is a 4000mAh battery on the back and has a fingerprint sensor also on the rear side. Are you using Huawei’s Y9 2019 smartphone? Let us know by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more similar news and updates.