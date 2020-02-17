Samsung Galaxy S8 & Galaxy Note 8 receiving February Security Update

The South Korean giant has started rolling out the February 2020 security update to its Galaxy S8 as well as Galaxy Note 8 even after being busy with the launch of its Galaxy S20 series. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are receiving the update with the software version G95xFXXS7DTA6 while the Galaxy Note 8 is getting updated with the software version N950FXXS9DTA1 and N950USQS7DTA4 depending on the location and the carrier.

The update is currently seen in European countries like Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, and Poland for the Galaxy S8 series and for the Galaxy Note 8, it includes countries like Germany, Switzerland, Greece, Bulgaria, Italy, and France along with the US. The update won’t bring any new features since it is a security update to fix bugs and other issues.

This security patch for the month of February focuses on two critical vulnerabilities in the Android operating system and 30 vulnerabilities that affect only the Samsung Galaxy phones. The update is being rollout out via OTA, so it might take some time to reach your device. Also, make sure you have more than 60 percent battery on your phone before you install the update.

Talking about the Galaxy Note 8, it has launched a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with Quad HD+ resolution. For the camera department, there is a 12MP dual rear camera with dual OIS and dual-pixel technology. It can offer up to 2X optical zoom and up to 10x digital zoom. For selfies, there is an 8MP autofocus camera. There is a 3,300mAh battery to power the phone and is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.

There is a facial unlocking system to unlock the device along with the fingerprint sensor. Did you receive this latest update on your phone? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.