Redmi Launches 10,000mAh & 20,000mAh Power banks in India – Details

Redmi has announced two power banks after it entered into this category last year in the month of July. Now the sub-brand of Xiaomi has launched two new power banks in India with 10,00mAh and 20,000mAh battery capacity. These power banks have been launched along with the Redmi 8A Dual entry-level smartphone that comes with a starting price of Rs. 6,499.

Both these power banks feature a polycarbonate body and also have a button on the side to view how much charge is left with the help of the LED indicators. The same button can be used to enable low-power mode by pressing the button twice to charge devices like Mi Bluetooth headset and Mi Band which need low power. They come with USB Type-C and micro USB inputs along with two USB Type-A outputs.

The Redmi 10,000mAh Power bank comes with 3.7, 37Wh battery along with 2 USB Type-A outputs (5.1V-2.4A / 5.1V-2.6A). For inputs, the is a USB Type-C / Micro USB input with 5V-2.1A power. The device comes with protection from current, overpower and short circuits and measures 150.5 x 73.6 x 15.1 mm.

On the other hand, the bigger 20,000mAh power bank comes with a 3.7, 74Wh battery and has two USB Type-A outputs (5.1V-2.4A / 5.1V-3.6A / 9V-2A / 12V-1.5A). For input, there is USB Type-C / micro USB ports with 5V-2.1A / 9V-2.1A / 12V-1.5A power. Similar to the smaller power bank, even this one comes with protection from over current, over-power, short circuit and few more. This 20,000mAh power bank measures. 154×73.6×27.3mm and provides 18W two-way fast charging.

Both the power banks will be available from the 18th of February from mi.com and Mi home stores. The 10,000mAh power bank is priced at Rs.799 while the bigger 20,000mAh power bank is available at Rs.1,499 in India.