Oppo Reno 2F Gets Price cut in India, Now available for Rs. 21,990

Oppo Reno 2F was launched in India along with the Reno 2 and Reno 2Z smartphones back in August 2019. The device went for sale at Rs. 25,990 and later the price was revised by Oppo and it was made available for Rs. 23,990. Now the handset gets another price cut and is not available for Rs. 21,990 which is Rs. 2000 lesser than the previous pricing. The new pricing is already reflecting on the official Amazon India listing and is also applicable through offline retails also.

Talking about the device, the Oppo Reno 2F comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection on top. Under the hood, there is a Mediatek Helio P70 SoC with 91.1 percent screen to body ratio. There isn’t any notch on the display since it comes with a pop-up camera that houses a 16MP sensor.

There is 8GB RAM storage and has 128GB of onboard storage which can be extended further with a microSD card support to extend the storage further. There is a quad-camera setup on the rear of the device, with the main camera being a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor. The secondary camera is an 8MP sensor and there are two more 2MP cameras. The front camera also supports facial unlocking to enhance security levels.

There is a 4000mAh battery on the handset with the support for VOOC 3.0 Flash charge and is available in Sky White, Lake Green and Lake Blue color options. Are you planning to get this device on the new discounted price? Let us know by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more similar news and updates.