Realme C3 to Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup for Indonesia

The Realme C3 was launched in India for a starting price of Rs. 6,999 which is the successor of the Realme C2. Now the same device is going to be unveiled in Indonesia but with the triple rear camera setup. The Indian variant came with just two cameras on the rear. The handset is already on the official website for Realme Indonesia and the image shows that the handset is going to come with a different look.

This entry-level handset comes with a powerful Helio G70 SoC in India which will let you play games seamlessly. Well, the handset available in India comes with HD+ resolution giving a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent. The handset listed on the promotional page says that the handset will be coming with a MediaTek processor and also mentioned that it will be featuring a bigger battery and bigger screen.

The Indian variant was equipped with 3Gb / 4GB of RAM along with 32GB / 64 GB of onboard storage. The main camera on the rear is a 12MP sensor coupled with a 2MP camera. For selfies, there is a 5MP camera which is also used to unlock the device via facial unlocking. It came out of the box with Android 10 Operating system with ColourOS 7.0 on top. Furthermore, it features a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The Realme C3 in Indonesia will be launched on the 19th of February and the fans can also register on the official Realme page to get a chance to win one Realme C3 phone or 8 Realme Buds Wireless. Well, comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more similar news and updates.

