Redmi K20 Pro gets Price Cut in India, Now Available for a Starting price of Rs. 24,999

Redmi K20 Pro is now officially available at Rs. 24,999 for the base variant (6GB + 64GB) while the top-end 8GB + 256GB model is available for Rs. 27,999. Which is Rs.1000 off on both the variants that were earlier priced at Rs. 25,999 and 28,999 respectively. The Redmi K20 Pro is being sold via Mi online store, Flipkart, Amazon, Mi Home stores and all other major offline stores across the country.

Well, as we already know, the Redmi K20 Pro has received the MIUI 11 update in India recently and should be getting the Android 10 OS also very soon. Talking about the specs, the device comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display giving an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core processor coupled with 6GB as well as 8GB of RAM.

The device has a triple camera setup on the rear with the main camera sporting a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens. There is a secondary 13MP camera with a wide-angle lens and a third 8MP camera with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, Redmi has provided the handset with a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. The handset does not come with support for 5G networks as it is limited with 4G support.

To power the handset, we can find a 4000mAh battery on the rear with the support for 27W fast charging technology. It will be available in Pearl White, Flame Blue, Glacier Blue, and Carbon Black color options if you are planning to get one for the discounted price. Comment in the section below if you are going to get this smartphone and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.