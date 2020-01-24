Realme Fitness Band Getting ready for February Launch in India

Realme is getting ready to launch its first fitness band and the companies CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed the same. The latest AskMadhav episode had revealed a few other information also but confirmed that the fitness band will be launched next month. The band has been in the leaks for few days and Sheth has also revealed that the fitness band will be revealed in the first half of 2020.

Furthermore, Madhav Sheth has also confirmed that the Realme X50 5G phone will not be launching in India. The exact launch date of the Realme fitness band has not been revealed but it should be launched in the month of February. We should be witnessing teasers of this upcoming device very soon as we are almost to the end of January. The fitness band was teased at the launch of Realme 5i which looked similar to the Mi Band.

The realme fitness band was also spotted on the Bluetooth certification site recently confirming the device. Realme has introduced ads in Realme smartphones recently and the CEO pointed out that the company has to maintain a sustainable business model in order to compete with others in the market. These ads can also be disabled with one-tap solutions also and Realme devices will be getting this feature by the end of this quarter.

Fitness bands have been an important part of everyone’s life these days to maintain their health and keep an eye on their physical health. Are you using a fitness band? Which one is it? Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.