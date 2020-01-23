It took 2 Months for the FBI to crack Apple iPhone 11 – Report

Yes, it took the FBI about two months to unlock the Apple iPhone 11 that was seized. Most of us know that Apple is mainly about privacy and the tech giant has been refusing to unlock iPhones of people under criminal investigation in the US. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has made a lab that is dedicated to unlocking iPhones of the criminals or the accused.

According to a report sent to the US District Judge J. Paul Oetken. A letter was sent by US officials to inform the judge that – First, Parnas declined to provide the password to his devices, which is, of course, he’s right, but which required the FBI to spend nearly two months unlocking the iPhone 11, …”. Lev Parnas is the owner of the iPhone which is been investigated for his work with Rudolph Giuliani.

Last week, the Apple news website reported that the FBI used Cellebrite software to unlock the iPhone. Last week, US President Trump also pressured Apple to unlock iPhones that belong to the Florida shooter but the company has not helped the FBI to access data on the devices.

This is a clear indication that iPhone users have their data secured no matter what and they need not worry even if their phone is stolen as their data is in safe hands.