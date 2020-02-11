Huawei’s Crush Green nova 5T gets Unveiled

The Huawei nova 5T smartphone was announced in August 2019 and was made available later that year in the month of September. Now, the company has introduced a new colour variant of the device which is the new Crush Green. The handset is already available in Crush Blue, Midsummer Purple and Black colour variants. This strategy of Huawei to introduce a new colour option to keep the customers interested.

There aren’t any changes in the specs of the phone as only a new colour option has been introduced. To remind you, the Huawei nova 5T was launched with a big 6.26-inch 1080×2340 IPS touchscreen display along with a punch-hole that houses the selfie camera. The punch-hole is placed on the top left corner which gives more screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, there is a 7nm Kirin 980 SoC coupled with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. The handset is available in 6GB as well as 8GB RAM option with onboard storage of 128GB. The handset comes with a quad rear camera setup on the rear with a main 48MP sensor accompanied with a 16MP ultra-wide camera. Furthermore, there is two 2 MP cameras sensor and for selfies, there is a 32MP camera.

The nova 5T has a fingerprint sensor on the side and also comes with a facial unlocking system. To power the phone there is a 3750mAh battery along with Fast battery support of 22.5W. The phone now runs on EMUI 10 with Android 10 operating system. Well, are you planning to get this device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.

Source