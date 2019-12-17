Redmi 7A in India Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Global Stable Update

Xiaomi has started rolling out its latest MIUI 11 update for the Redmi 7A smartphone users in India which brings many new changes along with a new UI. The update is being pushed in patches so it might take some time before it hits your device. You can check for the OTA update by heading to the settings of the phone and select the System Updates section from About Phone.

The size of this new update is 726MB in size and will come with the build number MIUI v11.01.0PCMINXM in India. The updates will be bringing a new UI as mentioned which will be making it easier to for the users. It also improves the touch controls and will be changing the color scheme for a better and clean design. Furthermore, it will also bring sounds of nature feature for its users that can give nature-themed tones.

Initially, the MIUI 11 update for the Redmi 7A users was scheduled to be released earlier but the users have been reporting about the new update in India on the official Mi community. This update will also let its users get a doc preview in the Mi Doc Viewer without having to actually open it. Another interesting thing added to this entry-level device is the Game Turbo mode which enhances the gaming experience.

Furthermore, it brings features like mobile printing and notifications for task management in the Notes app. There are other tweaks to the app lock and app vault and this latest update will also bring the Android security patch for the month of November for the Redmi 7A users. Did you receive this update? Let us know by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more updates.

