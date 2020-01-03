Android 10 Update starts Rolling out to Galaxy Note 9 Users

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are getting the stable version of Android 10 which will also include One UI 2.0. The updates have started rolling out to the users in Germany and should be available to other regions in the coming days. Recently we have seen the South Korean giant pushing the beta program to the users of the Galaxy Note 9 but most of you might have been waiting for a stable update.

The update comes with a firmware version N960FXXU4DSLB for the Galaxy Note 9 users. The beta users have received the stable update two days ago and now folks from Germany are getting the stable update. As of now, there is no time frame mentioned for the update to roll out to other countries but it should be happening soon.

This new update also brings One UI 2.0 along with all the Android 10 features. Furthermore, enhancements from the updates include an improved dark mode that adjusts images/color / Texts. Get more security for facial unlocking along with more accuracy. Enhanced dictation, built-in screen recorder, High contrast theme, and Live Transcribe.

The users will also be getting slow-motion video capture for the front-facing camera along with other features like higher ISO in Pro camera mode and longer exposure to explore Videography and Photography. The One UI 2.0 is been built for better accessibility for the users which includes people with disabilities and impairments.

The user can download the update directly from the settings apps if it is available in your country and then install it accordingly. Make sure the battery of the smartphone is more than 50 percent. Comment in the section below if you have more queries and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

Source