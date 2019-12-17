Realme X2 Launched With Snapdragon 730G SoC & 64MP Quad Rear Cameras

Not long ago, Realme has launched its flagship – Realme X2 Pro in India and the company has now come up with Realme X2 smartphone in the country along with its earphones’ new entrant the true Wireless earphones – the RealmeBuds Air. The same Realme X2 had been launched earlier in China and now it has made its debut to India as well.

Cameras

Realme’s primary focus on the new Realme X2 happens to be on its camera and the new processor, which is also optimised for gaming. The Realme X2 smartphone is equipped with 64MP Quad Rear Camera setup wherein the primary lens i.e.., 64MP GW1 Hawk Eye Main Camera is Samsung made and it comes with f/1.8 aperture. It further comes with 1/1.272-inch Samsung GW1 light sensor and the camera further uses Quad bayer technology to achieve its 64MP resolution image.

The phone additionally features an 8MP 119-degree super wide-angle camera with f/2.25 aperture, and a 2MP super macro mode rear camera and another 2MP portrait camera with f/2.4 apertures each. These rear cameras also come with different modes including – 64MP mode, Super Nightscape mode, panorama, super wide-angle, AI scene recognition and macro mode as well.

On the front, the Realme X2 features a 32MP selfie shooter that has an aperture of f/2.0 and the company calls it – the 32MP AI beautification front camera, as it has got a total of AI-based 296 recognition features and also a Super Nightscape Portrait mode (the update to it will be released in the future via OTA) to click those amazing portrait selfies in the night as well. As for video recording, the rear cameras can shoot up to 4K at 30fps while the default is set to 1080p@30fps.

Design

The Realme X2 comes with the company’s signature 3D-glass design as seen on the earlier released Realme X2 Pro smartphone and it is also protected by Gorilla Glass 5 on the back.

And, the Realme X2 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display (2340×1080 pixels) that features a dewdrop screen, which has a screen-to-body-ratio of 91.9% that is also further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The display also features a screen pixel density of 402ppi. This display further features night mode, DC-like dimming feature and super-clear visual effect, according to Realme.

Under the hood

The Realme X2 smartphone is also focused on performance as it packs in gaming-centric Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 730G processor, which is built-on 8nm process and also adopts Kryo octa-core structure. The phone comes equipped with Adreno 618 GPU and this new SoC is supposedly a 35% improvement in CPU and 25% improvement in GPU when compared to the Snapdragon 710 SoC. In terms of storage, the Realme X2 comes in two variants – 4GB RAM with 64 Gigs of storage, 6GB RAM with 128Gigs of storage and larger 8GB RAM that features 128GB storage option.

Battery

The Realme X2 smartphone is equipped with a decent 4000mAh battery that is said to be featuring AI freezer technology and the battery further supports company’s VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, which translates to 30W charging and it is claimed to charge the device’s battery up to 67% in 30 minutes.

Software

The Realme X2 smartphone features ColorOS 6.1, which is based on Android 9.0 version. Realme’s customised ColorOS is called Realme UI, which is now being announced in beta as ColorOS 7. This will be based on Android 10 and Realme X2 would be getting it around next year in March.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme X2 supports Dual VoLTE and the phone also features Double Anti-Lock Antenna that promises to deliver stable signal during the gameplay. The device comes with USB Type-C for charging and data transfer. The device features dual nano-SIM Cards with a separate TF card slot. And, lastly, the Realme X2 also supports Dolby Atmos Sound Effect with the built-in super-linear speaker and intelligent power amplifier, according to the company. And in the box, the company provides the Realme X2 phone with a protective case, the 30W charge adapter with data cable and a SIM ejector PIN too.

Pricing

The Realme X2 has been launched in India along with its first Realme Buds Air. The Realme X2 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and the Realme X2 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 18,999 and the larger 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs 19,999. The Realme X2 smartphone will be available in three colour variants including – Pearl Green, Pearl Blue, Pearl White. The Realme X2 will be available exclusively on Flipkart, Realme website and offline stores and the first sale of the device is on 20th of December. There’s a flat Rs 1500 discount for ICICI credit cards as well.